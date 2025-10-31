U.S. service members forward deploy with three U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook’s assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, to Jamaica, Oct. 30, 2025, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. JTF-B service members forward deployed as part of the initial effort to provide immediate, lifesaving foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2025 21:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985793
|VIRIN:
|251030-F-YT028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111366344
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-Bravo Deploys to Support Jamaica Disaster Relief Following Hurricane Melissa, by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.