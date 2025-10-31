Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo Deploys to Support Jamaica Disaster Relief Following Hurricane Melissa

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    10.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members forward deploy with three U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook’s assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, to Jamaica, Oct. 30, 2025, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. JTF-B service members forward deployed as part of the initial effort to provide immediate, lifesaving foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Merchak)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 21:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985793
    VIRIN: 251030-F-YT028-1001
    Filename: DOD_111366344
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN

