JTF-Bravo Deploys to Support Jamaica Disaster Relief Following Hurricane Melissa

U.S. service members forward deploy with three U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook’s assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, to Jamaica, Oct. 30, 2025, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. JTF-B service members forward deployed as part of the initial effort to provide immediate, lifesaving foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Merchak)