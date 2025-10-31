Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrival to Kingston, Jamaica

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAMAICA

    11.01.2025

    Video by Eric Jones 

    U.S. Department of State           

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrival to Kingston, Jamaica to provide humanitarian and disaster relief assistance.

    Scott Renner speaks with Daryl Wesley Phillip Vaz, Jamaican Minister of Science Energy, Telecommunications and Transport. County of Los Angeles Fire Department arrival to Kingston, Jamaica to also assist with the disaster relief. They meet with Scott Renner Chargé d'affaires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985791
    VIRIN: 251101-S-NU539-1002
    Filename: DOD_111366263
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: JM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jamaica
    State Department
    DART
    chinook ch-47
    Hurricane 2025
    hurricane melissa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download