Mic'd Up: Joint Task Force–D.C. Commander Engages Troops while Responding To Shooting

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, wears a microphone while on patrol with senior leaders in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. The behind-the-scenes video highlights Doane engaging with Soldiers and Airmen who help safeguard the nation’s capital through collaboration with local and federal law enforcement partners. About 2,4000 National Guard members assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission support efforts to deter crime, enhance public safety and strengthen community trust as part of the Department of War’s commitment to protecting the capital and its citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)