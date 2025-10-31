Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mic'd Up: Joint Task Force–D.C. Commander Engages Troops while Responding To Shooting

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, wears a microphone while on patrol with senior leaders in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. The behind-the-scenes video highlights Doane engaging with Soldiers and Airmen who help safeguard the nation’s capital through collaboration with local and federal law enforcement partners. About 2,4000 National Guard members assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission support efforts to deter crime, enhance public safety and strengthen community trust as part of the Department of War’s commitment to protecting the capital and its citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 12:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985789
    VIRIN: 251020-Z-OK577-1002
    Filename: DOD_111366250
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DCSafe, National Guard,

