    US Drone Observes Aid Truck Looted by Hamas in Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.31.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    On Oct. 31, the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) observed suspected Hamas operatives looting an aid truck traveling as part of a humanitarian convoy delivering needed assistance from international partners to Gazans in northern Khan Younis.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 11:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985788
    VIRIN: 251031-D-D0477-8829
    Filename: DOD_111366232
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

