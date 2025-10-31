Regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) landing in Kingston

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), activated by Secretary Rubio on October 29 in response to Hurricane Melissa’s catastrophic damage to the Caribbean leads the U.S. Government’s humanitarian response to the disaster at the authorization of President Donald J. Trump and is rapidly mobilizing to assist the people of Jamaica, Haiti, the Bahamas, and Cuba.



The DART consists of disaster experts from across the Department of State, along with two urban search-and-rescue teams from the fire departments of Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles County, California. The DART is responsible for assessing the situation, identifying priority humanitarian needs, and leading the U.S. Government’s response to the disaster.