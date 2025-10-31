Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th TRW Furlough Message

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, addresses the formation on the government shutdown and resources available for personnel affected on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 15:45
    Goodfellow Air Force Base

