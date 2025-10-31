Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, addresses the formation on the government shutdown and resources available for personnel affected on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 15:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|985779
|VIRIN:
|251029-F-EP494-8618
|Filename:
|DOD_111365420
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 17th TRW Furlough Message, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.