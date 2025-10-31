Large Force Test Event: Gray Flag 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video showcasing service members and aircraft participating in Gray Flag 2025 on Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Sept. 5-19, 2025. Gray Flag 2025 is the naval aviation test community’s premier large force test event, providing unique venues for large-scale integration of new capabilities across services and platforms. Working with the Joint Force, industry, and our nation’s allies to ensure seamless integration and interoperability is key to ensuring warfighters have a decisive advantage in the field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)