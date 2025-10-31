Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large Force Test Event: Gray Flag 2025

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Base Ventura County

    A video showcasing service members and aircraft participating in Gray Flag 2025 on Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Sept. 5-19, 2025. Gray Flag 2025 is the naval aviation test community’s premier large force test event, providing unique venues for large-scale integration of new capabilities across services and platforms. Working with the Joint Force, industry, and our nation’s allies to ensure seamless integration and interoperability is key to ensuring warfighters have a decisive advantage in the field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985772
    VIRIN: 251031-N-VX022-2936
    Filename: DOD_111365294
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Large Force Test Event: Gray Flag 2025, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gray Flag
    Gray Flag 2025
    Gray Flag 2025; Point Mugu; Naval Aviation; NAWCWD

