Creativity is appreciated, but when it comes to wearing a life jacket please zip, buckle, and wear it the right way. Check out this video. It's a video PSA entry from the 2025 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 11:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|985750
|VIRIN:
|251031-A-WS123-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111365162
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Treadwater: How to Wear a Life Jacket - 60 seconds, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
