    Camp Treadwater: How to Wear a Life Jacket - 60 seconds

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    Creativity is appreciated, but when it comes to wearing a life jacket please zip, buckle, and wear it the right way. Check out this video. It's a video PSA entry from the 2025 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 11:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 985750
    VIRIN: 251031-A-WS123-1005
    Filename: DOD_111365162
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Treadwater: How to Wear a Life Jacket - 60 seconds, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2025 Life Jacket Video Contest

