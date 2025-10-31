Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My Daddy and Me - 30 seconds

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    Please wear a life jacket for those you love. Check out this video PSA entry from the 2025 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 10:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 985746
    VIRIN: 251031-A-WS123-1003
    Filename: DOD_111365094
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Daddy and Me - 30 seconds, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    life jacket
    2025 Life Jacket Video Contest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download