    Wear It Too, Dad - 60 seconds

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    Set a good example for the children in your life by wearing a life jacket too. Check out this video. It's a video PSA entry from the 2025 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 09:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 985741
    VIRIN: 251031-A-WS123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111365020
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    life jacket
    2025 Life Jacket Video Contest

