Set a good example for the children in your life by wearing a life jacket too. Check out this video. It's a video PSA entry from the 2025 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 09:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|985741
|VIRIN:
|251031-A-WS123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111365020
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wear It Too, Dad - 60 seconds, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.