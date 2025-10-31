Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gavins Point Dam Operations and Infrastructure B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    B-roll of vegetation management and water operations being conducted by a natural resources specialist at the Gavins Point Project near Yankton, South Dakota. The B-roll also includes night time shots of the dam and a time lapse video. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Delanie Stafford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985736
    VIRIN: 250714-A-KS317-2001
    Filename: DOD_111364991
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gavins Point Dam Operations and Infrastructure B-Roll, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Park Ranger
    Gavins Point Dam
    vegetation management
    natural resources specialist
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Omaha District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download