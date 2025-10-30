Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF refuel generators during Active Shield 26

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members refuel a generator during Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 21:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985718
    VIRIN: 251022-M-BA875-1001
    Filename: DOD_111364374
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    AS26, Energy Resilience, refuel, Power, StrongerTogether, IndoPacific

