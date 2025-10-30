Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members refuel a generator during Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 21:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985718
|VIRIN:
|251022-M-BA875-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111364374
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, JGSDF refuel generators during Active Shield 26, by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.