NMTRU teach JGSDF and JMSDF Tactical Combat Casualty Care

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member with Fleet Air Wing 31, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, practice medical techniques during a tactical combat casualty care class, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, October 23, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni, JGSDF and JMSDF members trained together, strengthening bilateral readiness, interoperability and rapid response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)
