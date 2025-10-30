Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMTRU teach JGSDF and JMSDF Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.22.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member with Fleet Air Wing 31, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, practice medical techniques during a tactical combat casualty care class, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, October 23, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni, JGSDF and JMSDF members trained together, strengthening bilateral readiness, interoperability and rapid response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 21:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985717
    VIRIN: 251023-M-BL115-2001
    Filename: DOD_111364365
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMTRU teach JGSDF and JMSDF Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni, U.S. Navy, Training, Medical, Bilateral, JGSDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download