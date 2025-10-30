President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visit troops in Japan, 28-29 October, 2025. Both spoke to troops about lethality, readiness, and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 20:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|985716
|VIRIN:
|251029-F-BT860-9696
|Filename:
|DOD_111364348
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, SECWAR and POTUS visit troops in Japan, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.