Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECWAR and POTUS visit troops in Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visit troops in Japan, 28-29 October, 2025. Both spoke to troops about lethality, readiness, and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 20:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 985716
    VIRIN: 251029-F-BT860-9696
    Filename: DOD_111364348
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECWAR and POTUS visit troops in Japan, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deterrance
    POTUS Donald Trump
    lethality & readiness
    POTUS
    SecWar
    SECWARHegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download