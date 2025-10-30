A b-roll package showcasing Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9 performing operations on Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Sept. 10-17, 2025. Gray Flag 2025 is the naval aviation test community’s premier large force test event, providing unique venues for large-scale integration of new capabilities across services and platforms. Working with the Joint Force, industry, and our nation’s allies to ensure seamless integration and interoperability is key to ensuring warfighters have a decisive advantage in the field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985715
|VIRIN:
|251030-N-VX022-9973
|Filename:
|DOD_111364337
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9 Operates During Gray Flag 2025, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.