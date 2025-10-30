Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9 Operates During Gray Flag 2025

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Base Ventura County

    A b-roll package showcasing Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9 performing operations on Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Sept. 10-17, 2025. Gray Flag 2025 is the naval aviation test community’s premier large force test event, providing unique venues for large-scale integration of new capabilities across services and platforms. Working with the Joint Force, industry, and our nation’s allies to ensure seamless integration and interoperability is key to ensuring warfighters have a decisive advantage in the field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985715
    VIRIN: 251030-N-VX022-9973
    Filename: DOD_111364337
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: US

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9 Operates During Gray Flag 2025, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

