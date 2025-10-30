CARIBBEAN SEA (Sept. 24, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts a live-fire exercise, flight operations, and executes amphibious operations as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group’s (IWO ARG) 2025 deployment. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 18:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985707
|VIRIN:
|250924-N-MY760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111364246
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Iwo Jima Deployment Operations Social Media Reel, by PO2 Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
