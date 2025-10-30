Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Deployment Operations Social Media Reel

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Miller 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    CARIBBEAN SEA (Sept. 24, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts a live-fire exercise, flight operations, and executes amphibious operations as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group’s (IWO ARG) 2025 deployment. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 18:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985707
    VIRIN: 250924-N-MY760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111364246
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Deployment Operations Social Media Reel, by PO2 Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    live-fire exercise
    amphibious operations
    Flight Ops
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)
    CaribOps

