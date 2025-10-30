USS Iwo Jima Deployment Operations Social Media Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CARIBBEAN SEA (Sept. 24, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts a live-fire exercise, flight operations, and executes amphibious operations as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group’s (IWO ARG) 2025 deployment. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)