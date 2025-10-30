Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Hauntings of Harry Lee Hall

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Herman Arambula, the building manager for Building 17, Harry Lee Hall, tells the history and haunting lore behind the structure he's tasked to care for as he sits in the attic of Harry Lee Hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2025. Today, the building stands as a landmark steeped in history that holds historic value to the Marine Corps. But there is another side to Harry Lee Hall that is home to something more paranormal. Something that only reveals itself to the Marines and civilians who work there. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 16:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985694
    VIRIN: 251005-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_111363918
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Hauntings of Harry Lee Hall, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Hauntings of Harry Lee Hall

    Halloween;MCB Quantico; Harry Lee Hall; Historic Building;

