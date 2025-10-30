The Hauntings of Harry Lee Hall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Herman Arambula, the building manager for Building 17, Harry Lee Hall, tells the history and haunting lore behind the structure he's tasked to care for as he sits in the attic of Harry Lee Hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2025. Today, the building stands as a landmark steeped in history that holds historic value to the Marine Corps. But there is another side to Harry Lee Hall that is home to something more paranormal. Something that only reveals itself to the Marines and civilians who work there. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)