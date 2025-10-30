U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Herman Arambula, the building manager for Building 17, Harry Lee Hall, tells the history and haunting lore behind the structure he's tasked to care for as he sits in the attic of Harry Lee Hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2025. Today, the building stands as a landmark steeped in history that holds historic value to the Marine Corps. But there is another side to Harry Lee Hall that is home to something more paranormal. Something that only reveals itself to the Marines and civilians who work there. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 16:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|985694
|VIRIN:
|251005-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111363918
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Hauntings of Harry Lee Hall, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Hauntings of Harry Lee Hall
No keywords found.