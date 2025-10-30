Avenger Triad 25: Interview with Lt. Col. Lemay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Joseph Lemay, Joint Force Headquarters Branch Chief, assigned to USAREUR-AF G37, discusses the importance of the exercise during Avenger Triad 25, Oct 30, 2025, on Camp Aachen, Germany. Avenger Triad is a command post exercise led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa across multiple European locations, Oct. 22 – Nov. 2. The exercise refines NATO defense plans, enhances multinational interoperability, and strengthens large-scale combat readiness through integrated command and control operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)