Avenger Triad 25: Interview with Lt. Col. Lemay

Lt. Col. Joseph Lemay, Joint Force Headquarters Branch Chief, assigned to USAREUR-AF G37, discusses the importance of the exercise during Avenger Triad 25, Oct 30, 2025, on Camp Aachen, Germany. Avenger Triad is a command post exercise led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa across multiple European locations, Oct. 22 – Nov. 2. The exercise refines NATO defense plans, enhances multinational interoperability, and strengthens large-scale combat readiness through integrated command and control operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 10:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|985674
|VIRIN:
|251030-A-JT779-6289
|Filename:
|DOD_111363606
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
