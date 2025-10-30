Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Avenger Triad 25: Interview with Lt. Col. Lemay

    GERMANY

    10.29.2025

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Joseph Lemay, Joint Force Headquarters Branch Chief, assigned to USAREUR-AF G37, discusses the importance of the exercise during Avenger Triad 25, Oct 30, 2025, on Camp Aachen, Germany. Avenger Triad is a command post exercise led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa across multiple European locations, Oct. 22 – Nov. 2. The exercise refines NATO defense plans, enhances multinational interoperability, and strengthens large-scale combat readiness through integrated command and control operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 10:57
    Category: Interviews
    Location: DE

    VCORPS
    SwordofFreedom
    AvengerTriad

