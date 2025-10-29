The 406th Air Expeditionary Wing shares a Halloween greeting with this animation. The animation features Halloween-themed visuals accompanied by the 406th AEW emblem. The animation was created in Adobe After Effects on Oct. 17, 2025 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti,, and is intended for use by the 406th AEW and all subordinate units. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|10.16.2025
|10.30.2025 09:02
|Commercials
|985672
|251017-F-XY111-1001
|DOD_111363558
|00:00:09
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|1
|1
This work, Happy Halloween, from the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
