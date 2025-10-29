U.S. President Donald Trump Departs South Korea

President Donald J. Trump departed Gimhae Air Base, Busan, South Korea, on October 30, 2025, following a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 08:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985670
|VIRIN:
|251030-A-DG372-1718
|Filename:
|DOD_111363517
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
