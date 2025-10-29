COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 24, 2025) – A radio interview with Samantha Ungos, the Family Advocacy Program Clinical Case Manager and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham, aka "DJ Sparrow" at American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 24, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 01:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985666
|VIRIN:
|251024-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111363190
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Month Interview, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
