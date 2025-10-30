Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors participate in Virtual Battlespace Simulator during Active Shield 26

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.19.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, detect and report drones in a virtual battlespace simulation training during exercise Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Oct. 20, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985665
    VIRIN: 251020-M-TB340-2001
    Filename: DOD_111363189
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors participate in Virtual Battlespace Simulator during Active Shield 26, by LCpl Tyler Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

