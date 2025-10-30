MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors participate in Virtual Battlespace Simulator during Active Shield 26

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, detect and report drones in a virtual battlespace simulation training during exercise Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Oct. 20, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985665
|VIRIN:
|251020-M-TB340-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111363189
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
