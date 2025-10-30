Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF members participate in CQB training during Active Shield 26

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 17th Infantry Regiment, 13th Brigade, Middle Army, conduct close quarters battle training during exercise Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 26, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985663
    VIRIN: 251026-M-MN099-1001
    Filename: DOD_111363186
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF members participate in CQB training during Active Shield 26, by LCpl Ella Cadby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

