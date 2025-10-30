Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 17th Infantry Regiment, 13th Brigade, Middle Army, conduct close quarters battle training during exercise Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 26, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985663
|VIRIN:
|251026-M-MN099-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111363186
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JGSDF members participate in CQB training during Active Shield 26, by LCpl Ella Cadby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.