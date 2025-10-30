Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni closing ceremony for Active Shield 26 B-Roll

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors, with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, participate in the closing ceremony for Active Shield 26, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985662
    VIRIN: 251028-M-BA875-1001
    Filename: DOD_111363185
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    AS26, ExerciseActiveShield, MCASIwakuni, StrongerTogether, Bilateral Readiness, USINDOPACOM

