MCAS Iwakuni closing ceremony for Active Shield 26 B-Roll

U.S. Marines and Sailors, with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, participate in the closing ceremony for Active Shield 26, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)