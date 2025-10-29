Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hey Airman! Get to know EO

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jayne Schanbacher, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing equal opportunity director, explains her role in the wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 21, 2025. This video was created as part of the series “Hey Airman!”, to bring awareness to base resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 07:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 985661
    VIRIN: 251021-Z-YH622-2001
    Filename: DOD_111363184
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hey Airman! Get to know EO, by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Equal Opportunity
    AFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th AEW
    Hey Airman!

