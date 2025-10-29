Pittsburgh Steelers - Veterans Day FOX - Staff Sgt. Randy Robertson

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randy Robertson, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), gives a shoutout to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2025. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2025 20:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|985628
|VIRIN:
|251029-A-QL286-1666
|Filename:
|DOD_111362841
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
