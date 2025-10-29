Pittsburgh Steelers - Veterans Day FOX - Staff Sgt. Randy Robertson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randy Robertson, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), gives a shoutout to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2025. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba)