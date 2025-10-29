Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pittsburgh Steelers - Veterans Day FOX - Staff Sgt. Randy Robertson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randy Robertson, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), gives a shoutout to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2025. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 20:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985628
    VIRIN: 251029-A-QL286-1666
    Filename: DOD_111362841
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh Steelers - Veterans Day FOX - Staff Sgt. Randy Robertson, by SGT Matthew Wantroba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFL shoutout
    NFLSteelers
    shoutout
    Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download