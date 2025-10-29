U.S. Army Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, weed and tidy the garden at the historic Stone House in Washington, D.C., Oct. 28, 2025, in support of the National Park Service. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, about 2,400 National Guard members work alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2025 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985622
|VIRIN:
|251028-Z-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111362595
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF - DC tends to historic Stone House, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.