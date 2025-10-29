Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF - DC tends to historic Stone House

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, weed and tidy the garden at the historic Stone House in Washington, D.C., Oct. 28, 2025, in support of the National Park Service. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, about 2,400 National Guard members work alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, National Guard, Safe and Beautiful

