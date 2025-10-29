Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC Commander Gives Farewell Remarks

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education Training Command, provides his final remarks to the Airmen, Guardians, civilians and families of AETC, October 10, 2025. Robinson is retiring from the Air Force after 38 years of active-duty service.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 15:09
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

