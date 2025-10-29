Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Small Boat Crew Watches Helicopter Fly Over

    GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A U.S. Coast Guard small boat crew recorded a Coast Guard Air Station Houston helicopter fly over their position near Galveston, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025. The helicopter flew over to get a better scope of an oil spill that had occurred. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Station Galveston)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985618
    VIRIN: 251029-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_111362515
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Coast Guard Air Station Houston

