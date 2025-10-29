Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Conducts Close-Quarters Combat Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria (Reel)

    BULGARIA

    10.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, maneuver as a team while executing close-quarters combat training in an urban environment for a squad live fire exercise on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 28, 2025. Execution of squad live fire exercises increased overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATOs Eastern Flank by training squads shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985617
    VIRIN: 251028-A-AS519-5358
    Filename: DOD_111362503
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BG

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts Close-Quarters Combat Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria (Reel), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ID
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

