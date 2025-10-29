U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, maneuver as a team while executing close-quarters combat training in an urban environment for a squad live fire exercise on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 28, 2025. Execution of squad live fire exercises increased overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATOs Eastern Flank by training squads shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts Close-Quarters Combat Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria (Reel), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
