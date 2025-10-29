1st Infantry Division Conducts Close-Quarters Combat Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985617" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, maneuver as a team while executing close-quarters combat training in an urban environment for a squad live fire exercise on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 28, 2025. Execution of squad live fire exercises increased overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATOs Eastern Flank by training squads shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)