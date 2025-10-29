Coast Guard Small Boat Crew Watches Helicopter Fly Over

A U.S. Coast Guard small boat crew recorded a Coast Guard Air Station Houston helicopter fly over there position near Galveston, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025. The helicopter flew over to get a better scope of an oil spill that had occurred. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Station Galveston)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2025 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985616
|VIRIN:
|251029-G-G0108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111362502
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
