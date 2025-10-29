Navy Supply Corps honors its founder as part of Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations

The 50th Chief of Supply Corps and Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Commander, Rear Adm. Ken Epps, hosted a wreath laying ceremony Oct. 10, 2025, at the burial site of Tench Francis, Jr., at Christ Church Burial Ground in Old City, Philadelphia.
In 1795, President George Washington appointed Francis to become the nation and Navy’s first Purveyor of Public Supplies, an action that created the Navy Supply Corps. Francis’ responsibilities involved centralizing procurement of ship building and repair materials for the U.S. Navy’s first fleet of ships.
