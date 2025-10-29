Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Supply Corps honors its founder as part of Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Jonah Brandt, Robin Kerrick and Scott Mundy

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    The 50th Chief of Supply Corps and Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Commander, Rear Adm. Ken Epps, hosted a wreath laying ceremony Oct. 10, 2025, at the burial site of Tench Francis, Jr., at Christ Church Burial Ground in Old City, Philadelphia.

    In 1795, President George Washington appointed Francis to become the nation and Navy’s first Purveyor of Public Supplies, an action that created the Navy Supply Corps. Francis’ responsibilities involved centralizing procurement of ship building and repair materials for the U.S. Navy’s first fleet of ships.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 10:38
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Navy250

