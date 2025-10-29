251022-N-IJ922-1001 SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 22, 2025) – A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 is towed at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Oct. 22, 2025. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2025 09:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985607
|VIRIN:
|251022-N-IJ992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111362264
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, P8 TOW, by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.