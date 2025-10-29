Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P8 TOW

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    251022-N-IJ922-1001 SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 22, 2025) – A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 is towed at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Oct. 22, 2025. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 09:59
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

