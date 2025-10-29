video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985606" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

251022-N-IJ922-2001 SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 22, 2025) – Sailors launch a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Oct. 22, 2025. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)