    1st Armored Division Transfers Authority To 3rd Infantry Division in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    10.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior leaders and government officials from the U.S. Army, Romanian Armed Forces, as well as leadership from multinational NATO forces gathered Monday afternoon to observe the transfer of authority from the 1st Armored Division (1AD) Tactical Command Post to the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) Tactical Command Post. Over the last nine months, 1AD demonstrated unwavering commitment to the mission in Area of Operations (AO) Victory South in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 09:46
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    3ID
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

