1st Armored Division Transfers Authority To 3rd Infantry Division in Romania

Senior leaders and government officials from the U.S. Army, Romanian Armed Forces, as well as leadership from multinational NATO forces gathered Monday afternoon to observe the transfer of authority from the 1st Armored Division (1AD) Tactical Command Post to the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) Tactical Command Post. Over the last nine months, 1AD demonstrated unwavering commitment to the mission in Area of Operations (AO) Victory South in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.