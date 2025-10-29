Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Resolve 26-1 Wrap Up

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.29.2025

    Video by Pfc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers participated in Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany, from Oct. 15 to Oct. 26, 2025. This critical exercise assesses and stresses the new Mobile Brigade Combat Team formation, and builds upon lessons learned from their previous Combat Training Center rotation in 2024. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985604
    VIRIN: 251029-A-GW687-1001
    Filename: DOD_111362214
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    FitToFight
    CombinedResolve
    Traintowin
    SwordofFreedom
    BrilliantAtTheBasics

