Combined Resolve 26-1 Wrap Up

U.S. Army Soldiers participated in Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany, from Oct. 15 to Oct. 26, 2025. This critical exercise assesses and stresses the new Mobile Brigade Combat Team formation, and builds upon lessons learned from their previous Combat Training Center rotation in 2024. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)