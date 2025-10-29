U.S. Army Soldiers participated in Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany, from Oct. 15 to Oct. 26, 2025. This critical exercise assesses and stresses the new Mobile Brigade Combat Team formation, and builds upon lessons learned from their previous Combat Training Center rotation in 2024. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2025 09:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985604
|VIRIN:
|251029-A-GW687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111362214
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Resolve 26-1 Wrap Up, by PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.