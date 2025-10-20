Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. President Visits South Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    AFN Daegu

    U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at Gimhae airport, South Korea, Oct. 29. He was greeted by Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of the United Nations Command, U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 02:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985596
    VIRIN: 251029-A-DG372-1737
    Filename: DOD_111362026
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: BUSAN, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. President Visits South Korea, by SSG Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

