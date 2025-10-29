Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E.J. King Middle High School Career Fair

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    10.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito and Seaman Matthew Miller

    AFN Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 20, 2025) – Earnest J. King Middle High School holds a career fair for their students in the school gymnasium, Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 20, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 00:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985594
    VIRIN: 251029-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_111362014
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E.J. King Middle High School Career Fair, by PO2 Isaac Esposito and SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    school
    Education
    Sasebo
    CFAS

