U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at Gimhae airport, South Korea, Oct. 29. He was greeted by GEN. Xavier Brunson, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Command, commander.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2025 00:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985593
|VIRIN:
|251029-A-TL808-1139
|Filename:
|DOD_111361916
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, President Donald Trump Arrives in South Korea, by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.