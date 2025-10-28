Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Donald Trump Arrives in South Korea

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2025

    Video by Col. Ryan Donald 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at Gimhae airport, South Korea, Oct. 29. He was greeted by GEN. Xavier Brunson, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Command, commander.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 00:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985593
    VIRIN: 251029-A-TL808-1139
    Filename: DOD_111361916
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    POTUS
    POTUS and Korea

