COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 21, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosts a master labor contractor ceremony to recognize their years of service and hard work onboard CFAS, Oct. 21, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 01:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985592
|VIRIN:
|251021-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111361915
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Labor Contractor Ceremony, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
