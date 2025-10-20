US SOFA members volunteer for Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Julia Horgan, lead volunteer with Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa, speaks about the program's outreach and mission in Onna Village, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 26, 2025. The HALO team, staffed entirely by volunteer U.S. SOFA members, hosted an outreach event partnered with Hope & Wish to allow children with disabilities an opportunity to interact with HALO horses and ponies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)