Julia Horgan, lead volunteer with Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa, speaks about the program's outreach and mission in Onna Village, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 26, 2025. The HALO team, staffed entirely by volunteer U.S. SOFA members, hosted an outreach event partnered with Hope & Wish to allow children with disabilities an opportunity to interact with HALO horses and ponies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 23:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|985589
|VIRIN:
|251029-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111361826
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ONNA VILLAGE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US SOFA members volunteer for Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves and Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
