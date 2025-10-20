Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US SOFA members volunteer for Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa

    ONNA VILLAGE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves and Sgt. Briana Vera

    AFN Okinawa

    Julia Horgan, lead volunteer with Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa, speaks about the program's outreach and mission in Onna Village, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 26, 2025. The HALO team, staffed entirely by volunteer U.S. SOFA members, hosted an outreach event partnered with Hope & Wish to allow children with disabilities an opportunity to interact with HALO horses and ponies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    This work, US SOFA members volunteer for Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves and Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

