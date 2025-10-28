U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division conduct preparations for a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire training at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 26, 2025. HIMARS training at Camp Fuji offers unique advantages, including realistic training terrain, adequate range capacity, and specialized infrastructure necessary to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations. This training represents a significant advancement of Camp Fuji’s capability to support long-range fires and reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness and maximizing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zainab E. Sink)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 21:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985586
|VIRIN:
|251026-M-NC751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111361688
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Marine Division - CATC Fuji HIMARS Live-Fire, by LCpl Zainab Sink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.