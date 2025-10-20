California National Guard Service Members Tour the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Work Alongside Community Volunteers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985582" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

California National Guard service members observe the inner workings of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and work alongside community volunteers to pack food kits for distribution in City of Industry, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025. The service members, activated under Emergency State Active Duty, assist with packaging food for individuals and families facing food insecurity. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. William Franco Espinosa)