    U.S. Army hosts Medical Training in Panama

    PANAMA

    10.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Instructors teach Panamanian students tactical medical procedures at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Oct. 23, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 15:23
    Location: PA

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

