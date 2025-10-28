U.S. Army Instructors teach Panamanian students tactical medical procedures at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Oct. 23, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|PA
This work, U.S. Army hosts Medical Training in Panama, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
