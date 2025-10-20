Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Tracking B-roll

    PANAMA

    10.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the United States Marine Corps and Panamanian security services learn assault and raid techniques during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 22, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985564
    VIRIN: 251022-A-GV534-1001
    Filename: DOD_111361408
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Tracking B-roll, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama Canal, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

