Armed Forces Championship announced, celebrated for 50th MCM

"The Commandant's Own", the U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps, performs during the Armed Forces Championship for the 50th Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The ceremony was held to familiarize the runners with the teams they will compete against during the 50th Marine Corps Marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Casey Bonestroo)