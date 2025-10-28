Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Championship announced, celebrated for 50th MCM

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Casey Bonestroo 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    "The Commandant's Own", the U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps, performs during the Armed Forces Championship for the 50th Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The ceremony was held to familiarize the runners with the teams they will compete against during the 50th Marine Corps Marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Casey Bonestroo)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.29.2025 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985562
    VIRIN: 251025-M-IV304-1001
    Filename: DOD_111361399
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Championship announced, celebrated for 50th MCM, by Cpl Casey Bonestroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Runwiththemarines
    USMC
    50MCM
    armedforceschampionship

