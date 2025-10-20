Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-26 End of Course Video

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Bullard 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines along with Joint and Coalition Forces participated in Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-26 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, from Sept. 9 to Oct. 26, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Bullard)

