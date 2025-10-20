U.S. Marines along with Joint and Coalition Forces participated in Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-26 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, from Sept. 9 to Oct. 26, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Bullard)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 21:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985552
|VIRIN:
|251024-M-AC487-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111361181
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WTI 1-26 End of Course Video, by Cpl Brian Bullard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.