The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon: Awards Ceremony

U.S. Marines, participants, and spectators celebrate at the Awards Ceremony of the 50th Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025 "People's Marathon" featured the hallmark esprit de corps perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jose Angeles, Cpl. Joshua Munsen, and Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 12:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985549
|VIRIN:
|251026-M-SD553-1002
|PIN:
|251026
|Filename:
|DOD_111361132
|Length:
|00:18:04
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
