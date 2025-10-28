Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon: Awards Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear and Cpl. Joshua Munsen

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines, participants, and spectators celebrate at the Awards Ceremony of the 50th Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025 "People's Marathon" featured the hallmark esprit de corps perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jose Angeles, Cpl. Joshua Munsen, and Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 12:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985549
    VIRIN: 251026-M-SD553-1002
    PIN: 251026
    Filename: DOD_111361132
    Length: 00:18:04
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Marine Corps Marathon
    50th Marine Corps Marathon

