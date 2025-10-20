Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Participants take part in the MCM Hall of Fame Dinner

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Service Members, participants, and Marine Corps Marathon Organization officials participate in the 50th Marine Corps Marathon Hall of Fame dinner at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 24, 2025. The 2025 “People’s Marathon” featured the hallmark esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only show support for the Marine Corps and their country, but also for the unique experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

