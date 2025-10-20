Service Members, participants, and Marine Corps Marathon Organization officials participate in the 50th Marine Corps Marathon Hall of Fame dinner at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 24, 2025. The 2025 “People’s Marathon” featured the hallmark esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only show support for the Marine Corps and their country, but also for the unique experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985548
|VIRIN:
|251025-M-SY821-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111361129
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Participants take part in the MCM Hall of Fame Dinner, by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.