The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon: The Blue Mile, and Beat the Bridge B-Roll

U.S. Marines, Participants, and spectators take part in the 50th Marine Corps Marathon at National Harbor, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025 "People's Marathon" featured the hallmark esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only show support for the Marine Corps and their country, but also for the unique experience of running this course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985546
|VIRIN:
|251026-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111361122
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
